Posted: May 25, 2026 11:51 AMUpdated: May 25, 2026 11:52 AM

Tom Davis

The sun shone brightly on the Ramona Cemetery as The American Legion Post #334 held a Memorial Day services to honor veterans across the area.

Some tears were shed as names of the fallen were read. Twenty one shots rang out and Taps played as the American flag was raised gracefully to full mast.

Each year, the post conducts services at the Oglesby, Matoaka, Ochelata and Ramona cemeteries. Ceremonies include raising the American flag, playing taps, a 21-gun salute and prayer.