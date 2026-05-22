Posted: May 22, 2026 9:53 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 9:53 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Pawhuska’s class of 2026 officially took center stage on Friday evening, as 46 Huskies crossed the stage at Oren Terrill Fieldhouse to graduate.

It was a shorter but fun ceremony in front of a capacity crowd of nearly 1,000 at Pawhuska’s gym.

The main speech of the evening came from 2026 Valedictorian Corlin Cass.

Cass said he was proud of his 45 peers and the entire Pawhuska graduating class.

There were also brief remarks from Pawhuska superintendent Chris Tanner and Principal Bron Williams.

KPGM and KPGMTV.com carried the ceremony live.

We have the entire thing available to watch on demand on KPGMTV.com thanks to Pawhuska Hospital, Holden’s Septic Services and Kendrick McCartney-Johnson Funeral Home.