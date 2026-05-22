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Posted: May 22, 2026 8:49 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 9:13 PM
Oologah -Talala High School Graduation
Tom Davis
Fears of bad weather were replaced by sunshine early Friday evening when the Oologah - Talala High School Class of 2026 received their dilplomas during the graduation ceremony at the high school's football stadium.
Valedictorian Natalie Megette offered these words from a Taylor Swift song to her classmates as they enter their new chapter in life, "To my fellow graduates, wherever you may end up in these coming years, I hope every one of you chooses to live in the moment and make the most out of every opportunity you're given. And because it wouldn't be my speech without a Taylor Swift reference, I'd like to leave you with this quote, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it. Thank you."
The broadcast of the Oologah - Talala High School graduation was sponsored by Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bart Net IP on 100.1 KYFM.
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