Posted: May 22, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing someone's phone with a machete.

56-year-old Christopher Fisher was charged on Friday with robbery with a weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Fisher allegedly stole the victim's phone on May 21. Fisher allegedly reached for a machete in his wagon and threatened to harm the victim. The weapon was allegedly two feet in length and six inches in height.