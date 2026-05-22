Posted: May 22, 2026 9:19 AMUpdated: May 22, 2026 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Film Institute is accepting applications for its June and October sessions as the tribally-operated program expands training opportunities for Native American and local talent seeking careers in Oklahoma’s growing film and media industry.

Applications are open to individuals ages 18 and older and are available at CherokeeFilmInstitute.com.

The institute, which describes itself as the world’s first tribally operated film education and workforce development center, provides industry-focused training for careers in film and media production.

Since launching in 2024, the certification program has graduated 36 students, many of whom have gone on to work in acting, production assistance, producing, wardrobe, art department, podcasting and stunt work, according to the institute.

Program officials said increasing demand prompted the addition of summer and fall sessions in 2026, along with a shift to year-round applications.

CFI’s curriculum emphasizes hands-on production training, craft development and apprenticeship opportunities designed to prepare students for professional work in the industry.

“This is such an exciting time for CFI as we see the real impact our program is having on the industry,” said Brettlyn Bevenue, program manager for Cherokee Film Institute. “Our local and Native talent are ready and exceedingly capable for the opportunities that lie ahead, and as CFI graduates, they are well-positioned to develop meaningful careers in an industry they love — right here in Oklahoma.”

Cherokee Film Institute is part of the broader Cherokee Film ecosystem within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The initiative also includes Cherokee Film Productions, Cherokee Film Studios and the Cherokee Film Commission, all aimed at expanding Native storytelling and creating economic development opportunities within the reservation.