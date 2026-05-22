Posted: May 22, 2026 8:48 AMUpdated: May 22, 2026 8:48 AM

Tom Davis

Make plans to participate in the Global Movement: March for Jesus on Saturday, May 23rd, 10am, starting at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECITON with Ty Jeffers and Marti Karich, Maria Hawke with March for Jesus said, "This is a worldwide event where participants in every time zone march and worship simultaneously at 10:00 AM local time."

The local logistics begin with the line-up is 9:30 AM at Unity Square. The route is a simple one-mile march starting and ending at Unity Square. A shuttle bus will be provided for those unable to walk the route.

Hawke said, "A shower will not deter the march. However, if a downpour or volitale weather occurs, the march can be delayed up to 90 minutes."