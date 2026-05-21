Posted: May 21, 2026 11:01 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech is growing--again! Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech's Workforce and Econmomic Development Director, Kyle Ppool, made the announcemnt.

Ppool said, " Our chief instructional officer, Tara Gottwald, wrote a grant working with Representative Strom and that went through. So Tri-County has put a little funding in as well to make this happen." He added, "It's basically a fire station on campus. It's minus the living quarters, those will be classrooms. So it's a two bay garage that'll house a fire truck."

Ppool said Tri County Tech will break ground on the Emergency Services Center on June 11th.

Along with the police training, Tri County Tech had been doing fire training since they built the fire tower, burn tower, and they've had a lot of fire academies. One academy finished just this weekend with another 15 people.

Ppool said," it's been a real blessing for us on that side of things because of the success. We've started a fire high school program that does a one year, they get a fire certification and an EMT certification. So they do that in one year. the first group that just graduated Tuesday night."