Posted: May 21, 2026 10:47 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 10:47 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a special unveiling ceremony on May 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to honor Viola Fletcher, the oldest known survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The event will take place on the fifth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Museum officials say the permanent plaque recognizes Fletcher’s lasting legacy and her role in preserving firsthand accounts of one of the most significant tragedies in Oklahoma history. Her story continues to serve as a powerful reminder of resilience, remembrance, and historical preservation.

The ceremony will include remarks from Jim Curd and Mike Bailey. Light refreshments will be provided, and the public is invited to attend the free event. Museum leaders say the plaque installation reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to honoring important voices and ensuring the lessons of history remain visible within the community.