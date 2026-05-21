Posted: May 21, 2026 10:43 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 10:43 AM

Chase Almy

Country music fans are invited to the Osage Casino on May 23 for a free outdoor concert featuring Texas Red Dirt artist Cory Morrow. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor event. Morrow, a longtime presence in the Texas country music scene, is known for his decades of songwriting and live performances across the country. The concert will also feature music from his latest album, The Letting Go.

Opening the show will be Cole Phillips, a rising country performer from Bridge Creek, Oklahoma. Event organizers said outside food, beverages, and coolers will not be permitted, though food and drinks will be available for purchase onsite. The concert is open to guests ages 18 and older.

Photo Courtesy of Cory Morrow