Posted: May 21, 2026 6:01 AMUpdated: May 21, 2026 6:19 AM

Tom Davis

Local musician Taylor Wellinghoff appeared on KWON Radio’s COMMUNITY CONNECTON program this week to discuss her musical journey, songwriting process, and newly released single, “Stupid Games, Stupid Prizes.”

Taylor is a New Hampshire native. She grew up in a musical family before attending Juilliard School. She later moved to Oklahoma and recently returned to performing after recovering from a serious health scare involving blood clots.

Wellinghoff told listeners that rediscovering music after several years away from performing felt like “finding an old friend,” though she admitted songwriting can be deeply personal and emotionally vulnerable.

Her latest release, “Stupid Games, Stupid Prizes,” is now available on multiple streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. During the interview, Wellinghoff performed the song live in studio and explained it was inspired by personal experiences and frustrations she encountered after returning to the music scene.

Wellinghoff also discussed her home recording setup, saying she records and mixes much of her music herself using remote collaborations with other musicians over the internet. She noted an upcoming song will feature an Egyptian lyre performer contributing remotely.

The musician frequently performs throughout northeast Oklahoma, including appearances in Copan and Oologah. You can follow her music and upcoming performances through her Facebook https://www.facebook.com/twilightturtle/ and YouTube pages under Taylor Wellinghoff Music https://youtu.be/pLpRlOUzyAE?si=yNIviDdzBDcE0oj5 .