Posted: May 20, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: May 20, 2026 3:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

With pool season around the corner, the City of Nowata reminds utility customers that they offer a one-time annual pool adjustment credit.

In order to be eligible for the program, the resident may be required to have a pool permit, the request form must be filled and received by the city within 30 business days of the pool fill, and the customer must pay their water bill in full or make payment plans while the form is being processed.

The City of Nowata says the adjustment is only available once a year and the adjustment is only available for the wastewater portion of the bill.