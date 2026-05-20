Posted: May 20, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: May 20, 2026 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Bartlesville residents are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly providing insufficient care to children.

27-year-old Kiona Hail and 29-year-old Cheyenne Hess were each charged on Wednesday with three counts of child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, one of the children allegedly disclosed to a school official that their sibling gets locked in their room with the door tied shut with a rope. The victim allegedly stated that they can hear screaming from the room to be let out. The official and a school teacher have allegedly observed the children show up at school in filthy clothing, hungry and occasionally without shoes.

Authorities performed a search warrant on the residence and allegedly observed multiple grams of methamphetamine throughout the residence and various drug paraphernalia. Both Hail and Hess allegedly claimed ownership of the paraphernalia and allegedly admitted to using the substance multiple times a week.

Hail and Hess will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. Each of their bonds are set at $15,000.