Posted: May 20, 2026 10:24 AMUpdated: May 20, 2026 11:11 AM

Tom Davis

Get your summer started in style at Bartlesville Sunfest 2026 "Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary" May 29-31, at Sooner Park.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Trey Stumpff with the main stage, Duke Epperson, who runs our car show, and Blythe Moseman, who's in charge of our marketplace gave us a preview of this year's big event.

Blythe said, "This year's Sunfest Marketplace has 148 different vendors. 90 of them are returning vendors. So some of our very favorites, like Sand Creek Farm, Hands Unlimited, Harry's Birdhouses, they'll be back." She added, "We also have nearly 60 new vendors, mostly from the three-hour radius of Bartlesville. This is our best turnout. I'm excited for the different changes that are coming our way to make vendor management easier."

Duke Epperson is handling the car show and he says it's getting a lot of interests. Dike said, "A lot of people are calling, checking on it. So it looks like it'll be a good show this year.Last year we had over 100 cars." He added, "Show up with your best wheels and hang out with us all day."

As for the entertainment, Trey Stumpf said, "we've been planning for this since last August. Our main headliner on Friday night is Ross Clayton who appeared on TV's THE VOICE. He blends country, classic rock and soul. In addition to Ross, Big Jim and the Twins, Prairie Smoke's going to be there. Of course, everything's free."

On Saturday, Barrelfish Steel Drums return to Sunfest, John Hamlin and Instrumental Guitars from Independence will play. Sunfest Open Mic is back. That sign-up is on Facebook. Robbie Bell from Independence at 3:45pm. The Right Track Review will take the stage with Kevin Knowles, Chase Wilson, Garrett Brown, Jenny Engel, just to name a few. And then our headliner that night at 8 o'clock on Saturday is the Jamie Morrison Band from right here in Bartlesville.

MAIN STAGE

Friday, May 29

5:00 PM – Prairie Smoke

6:30 PM – Big Jim and the Twins

8:00 PM – Ross Clayton

Saturday, May 30

11:00 AM – Barrel Fish Steel Drums

12:30 PM – John Hamlin

2:00 PM – Open Mic (Hosted by David Valdez)

3:45 PM – Robbi Bell

6:00 PM – Right-Track Ministries and Music Review

8:00 PM – The Jaime Morrison Band

Sunday, May 31

10:30 AM – Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church

1:30 PM – Spirit Church

2:45 PM – ORU Worship

Movie Nights at Bandshell include Zootopia on Friday May 29th and Spies in Disguise on Saturday May 30th both movies will start at 8:00pm.