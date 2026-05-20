Posted: May 20, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: May 20, 2026 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High School 2026 graduation ceremony is Friday planned for Friday night at Custer Stadium.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, incoming Superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools, LaDonna Chancellor said, "The plan is it's not going to rain and we're going to have graduation at seven o'clock. However, if mother nature doesn't work with our plan, then we will monitorthe weather. Based on the chances of rain, we will do everything we can to get graduation in on Friday night keeping it outside."

There is a backup plan. Chancellor said, "If it looks like high chances of rain at seven o'clock but skies are clear at five, we may bump the time up and go at five. If it's the opposite and we need to start later than seven because that's when the window around the rain is, then we would adjust that way as well. A last resort would be to reschedule for some time on Saturday and again that would depend on the window of opportunity without rain in the forecast."