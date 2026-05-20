Posted: May 20, 2026 9:38 AMUpdated: May 20, 2026 9:42 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona man has pleaded guilty to felony charges in Washington County District Court.

66-year-old John Dougherty pleaded guilty to peeping tom/video voyeurism.

Dougherty was charged in January 2025 after setting up a camera in a bedroom closet and taking video of two individuals engaging in sexual acts. Find the full details of the story here.

The State of Oklahoma has recommended a five year sentence with three years to serve in the department of corrections.