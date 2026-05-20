Posted: May 20, 2026 8:45 AMUpdated: May 20, 2026 8:45 AM

Chase Almy

College students in Oklahoma may soon have a little more freedom to argue about politics in the student union without ending up in an administrative office that looks like an interrogation room. A ceremonial bill signing Tuesday at the state Capitol highlighted Senate Bill 1725, authored by Ally Seifried, which strengthens First Amendment protections on public college and university campuses. The bill prevents schools from punishing students over speech unless it crosses Oklahoma’s legal threshold for harassment, meaning genuinely severe and disruptive behavior, not just “someone said something I didn’t like on Instagram.” Seifried said college should expose students to different viewpoints and difficult conversations, a concept that sounds almost rebellious in 2026.

The law also requires free speech training for incoming college students. Sounds like somebody finally realized “the First Amendment” is not just a thing people yell about on cable news. Schools can still charge security fees for campus events, but those fees must be neutral and based on practical concerns like crowd size and location, not whether administrators think a speaker might cause dramatic group chats. Supporters say the measure protects open debate and prevents viewpoint discrimination on campus, while critics will likely spend the next several months insisting that hearing an opinion they dislike is somehow equivalent to physical danger. SB 1725 officially takes effect July 1.

Photo Courtesy of Ally Seifried