Posted: May 19, 2026 12:28 PMUpdated: May 19, 2026 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

As family and friends gather to honor the life of former Osage County District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright, Governor Kevin Stitt has authorized that flags may be lowered to half staff on Wednesday.

A press release issued from Chairman of the Board Steve Talburt said as a sign of respect and gratitude for Cartwright's service, individuals, agencies, departments, organizations, businesses and local governments wishing to participate are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff on May 20, 2026.

It further stated Cartwright's commitment to public service, leadership and the people of this county will not be forgotten.