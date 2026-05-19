Posted: May 19, 2026 11:04 AMUpdated: May 19, 2026 11:04 AM

Chase Almy

Turns out even college savings plans are finally joining the 21st century. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 1989 into law, allowing families to use digital payment apps like Venmo, Cash App, Apple Pay, and Google Pay to contribute to Oklahoma’s 529 college savings accounts. Finally the government is noticing mailing paper checks in 2026 feels about as modern as renting movies at Blockbuster. The bill was authored by Nikki Nice and Mike Osburn and takes effect November 1st.

Nice says the law makes things simple: make saving for college easier for families already living on their phones. Oklahoma’s 529 savings plan, established back in 2000, when people still thought flip phones were cutting-edge technology, has helped nearly 100,000 students and families prepare for college costs. Osburn called the update a “forward-looking” move that better matches how Oklahomans manage money today. That means grandma can now send birthday money straight into a college fund instead of stuffing a check into a card with a $5 bill and a butterscotch candy.