Posted: May 19, 2026 11:00 AMUpdated: May 19, 2026 11:00 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma lawmakers are handing patients a little more control, and a little less government paperwork. Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 933 into law. The measure, authored by Brenda Stanley, expands access to individualized investigational treatments for Oklahomans facing serious medical conditions. Starting Nov. 1, eligible patients will be able to request experimental, personalized treatments from approved facilities.

Stanley said the bill is designed to give hope to patients and families who’ve run out of traditional options, while also promoting medical freedom and innovation. The law includes protections for doctors and treatment manufacturers acting in good faith and shields providers from disciplinary action simply for recommending investigational care. It also makes clear insurers and government agencies aren’t required to pay for the treatments. The legislation additionally protects families from inheriting treatment-related debt if a patient dies while receiving care.