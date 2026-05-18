Posted: May 18, 2026 2:41 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday, the Osage Nation will have a groundbreaking of a new Skiatook Health Clinic to serve members of the Osage Nation. It will be directly across from the Osage Casino and Hotel in Skiatook and help expand access to healthcare services for Native Americans.

Services provided in the 50,000 square foot clinic will include primary care, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, imaging and other services to help with long-term wellness.