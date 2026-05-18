Posted: May 18, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved a new contract Monday with Creek County for juvenile detention services.

The Washington County Correctional Facility does not have a juvenile center. Oklahoma has 13 juvenile detention centers, with only five of the facilities in eastern part of the state. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says the Creek County facility in Bristow is closer than some of the others

In other business, the commissioners approved an independent contractor agreement with Green County Valuation Services. Washington County Assessor Steve Campbell says the new vendor is in-state, more reliable and more affordable than the previous company, which was based in Arkansas.