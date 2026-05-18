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Nowata County News
Posted: May 18, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 2:16 PM
Nowata Co. Election Board Continues Live Ballot Testing
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Election Board is continuing live ballot testing before the June 16 primary elections.
In last week's meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners, Election Board Secretary Dave Neely announced the election board would test approximately 350 ballots. In Monday morning's meeting, Neely announced the election board would test about 500 ballots.
Neely said in last week's meeting that each candidate in a specific race, depending on the amount of candidates in the primary, is given a certain amount of hypothetical votes to test the ballot machines.
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