Posted: May 18, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Election Board is continuing live ballot testing before the June 16 primary elections.

In last week's meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners, Election Board Secretary Dave Neely announced the election board would test approximately 350 ballots. In Monday morning's meeting, Neely announced the election board would test about 500 ballots.