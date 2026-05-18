Posted: May 18, 2026 10:24 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 10:26 AM

Tom Davis

At the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville, the biggest thing is not just getting people who are struggling better, but getting their lives set on a good foundation.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Errol Hada and client-turned-staffer Robert Kirkpatrick said the most important thing is getting people's lives right with God and that will take care of a lot of problems, and give those who are struggling the direction and the determination they need to keep going.

Errol talked about the importance the Lighthouse plays in our community saying, "We're sort of like an emergency room, where the ER of a spiritual nature and people get their lives turned around and eventually they're able to move on." He added, "The Lighthouse Outreach Center has been doing this consistently for 34 years.Thousands of people we've been working with over the years. We've fed almost 3,000 meals just last month to men, women, and children."