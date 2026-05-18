Posted: May 18, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announced Monday that LaDonna Chancellor, incoming Superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools, has joined the bank's board of directors for the Bartlesville region.

“It is an honor to welcome LaDonna to our local bank board,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “LaDonna has led the way in education throughout her career while also being involved in the community on many levels. She will be a great asset to our bank board and we look forward to working with her."

Chancellor has 28 years of experience as an educator. She began her career in special education in 1997 in Catoosa and, in 2004, became an assistant principal. Chancellor came to Bartlesville in 2007, where she was the principal of Central Middle School until 2011. Following a one-year stint as principal in Claremore, Chancellor was named the principal of Bartlesville High School in 2013. She led the school through its transition from a two-year senior high to a 9th through 12th grade high school, including the addition of the Freshman Center.

In 2022, Chancellor became the district's Executive Director of Teaching and Learning and will assume the permanent role of Superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools on July 1.

Chancellor serves on the boards of Bartlesville Regional United Way and Richard Kane YMCA, was a member of Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX, and is a past president of the Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary Club.