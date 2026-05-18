Posted: May 18, 2026 9:17 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 9:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

Friday, May 22, is the deadline for Oklahoma residents to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 16 primary election, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House announced.

House said U.S. citizens who are Oklahoma residents and at least 17½ years old may apply to register to vote, although voters must be 18 years old to cast a ballot.

Voter registration applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked by midnight May 22. Applications submitted after the deadline will be accepted but will not be processed until after the June 16 election, House said.

Applications also may be submitted by the deadline at motor vehicle agencies that serve as official voter registration agencies.

Applicants will receive written notification once their applications have been processed. Approved applicants will receive a voter identification card by mail, while others may receive a letter explaining why the application could not be approved.

House said applicants who do not receive a response within seven days of submitting an application should contact their county's Election Board office.

Election officials reminded residents that voter registration applications must be approved by the county election board secretary before a person is eligible to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from another county or state must complete a new voter registration application to update their registration.

New voters may register online through the Oklahoma Voter Portal using a current and valid Oklahoma driver license or state identification card. Paper applications are available from the State Election Board, the county election board, most tag agencies, post offices and public libraries.

Voters who have moved within Washington County may update their address online through the OK Voter Portal or by completing a paper voter registration application.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the election board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.