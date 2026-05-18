Posted: May 18, 2026 9:15 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 9:15 AM

Chase Almy

The 61st Annual Delaware Pow Wow will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 22 through 24, at the Fred Fall-Leaf Family Memorial Campgrounds near Copan.

The annual gathering will feature three days of traditional dancing, singing, ceremonies, and community events celebrating Native culture and heritage. Grand Entry begins nightly at 8 p.m. and includes the Invocation, Flag Song, Memorial Song, Victory Song, introduction of Head Staff, and Intertribal Dancing.

Special events throughout the weekend include the crowning of Princess Evie Jane Powell on Friday evening, the BET Football Game on Saturday morning, veterans’ honor songs, contest dancing, Indian Two Step dancing, turtle races, and multiple Gourd Dances and Stomp Dances.

The event is free to attend, with free parking available. Vendors and concession stands will also be on site throughout the weekend. The campgrounds are located three miles east of Highway 75 on Road 600 near Copan.