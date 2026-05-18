Posted: May 18, 2026 9:11 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 9:11 AM

Chase Almy

If your Friday night plans currently involve scrolling through streaming apps asking, “What do you wanna watch?” for 45 minutes, Bartlesville has a better option.

The Sizzlin’ Summer Series returns to Unity Square on May 22 with live music from Radio Range, a regional cover band serving up crowd favorites from across the decades. The free concert runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Unity Square, located at 300 SE Adams Blvd. Lawn chairs are encouraged, because we all know standing for three hours stopped being fun sometime after age 25.

Radio Range, based out of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, promises a mix of familiar hits and summer vibes without the concert ticket prices that now somehow require a payment plan.