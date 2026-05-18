Posted: May 18, 2026 7:16 AMUpdated: May 18, 2026 7:16 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council is set to meet this evening at 7 p.m. inside City Hall chambers, with a packed agenda that ranges from zoning discussions to giving part of town a name straight out of an old Western movie poster. Council members will hold a public hearing on a request to re-zone property at 621 E. 5th Street from single-family to multi-family residential use, followed by a possible vote on the ordinance.

The meeting will also feature a presentation on the historic Dewey Hotel by Joe Sears and discussion over naming the area between 7th and 9th Streets near the railroad tracks as the “Tom Mix District,” honoring the silent film cowboy star who once had ties to the area.