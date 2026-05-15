Posted: May 15, 2026 9:50 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 9:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board will revisit the sales tax budget plan for the 2026-2027 fiscal year and review officers' presentation for estimated needs in the general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The commissioners will also possibly take action on resolutions regarding county use tax funding and a donation, review a detention service agreement and review an agreement to work on private property.

Additionally, the commissioners will review bids to be let for road oil and Redi-Mix concrete, appoint a deputy and review requests for leave sharing.

The board will revisit the county certification map and county action report and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.