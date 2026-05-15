Posted: May 15, 2026 9:36 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 9:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

31-year-old Michael McGinnis was charged on Friday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation. McGinnis also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, McGinnis allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the victim on May 13. The altercation allegedly turned physical when McGinnis mounted the victim and started choking them. McGinnis allegedly punched the victim in the foot and bit the back of their ankle.

Authorities allegedly located red marks on both sides of the victim's neck.

McGinnis currently has a pending felony charge of first-degree burglary from October 2025.