Posted: May 15, 2026 7:38 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 7:59 PM

Chase Almy

Wesleyan Christian School held its graduation ceremony Friday evening inside the school gymnasium, honoring 23 seniors as they officially became members of the Class of 2026. The ceremony began with a welcome and invocation from Kimberly Conrad, who has served as a science teacher at Wesleyan Christian School for the past 15 years and will be leaving following the current school year. Valedictorian Isa Kimmer addressed classmates and guests with a speech reflecting on the accomplishments and future of the graduating class.

High School Bible and Finance teacher Bob Totino delivered the Senior Challenge speech before diplomas were awarded by Joshua Poovey. Superintendent and High School Principal Curt Cloud formally presented the Class of 2026, while Senior Pastor Mike Wilson of First Wesleyan Church closed the ceremony in prayer. The ceremony was broadcast live on Sports Talk FM 99.1 AM 1500 KPGM and was sponsored by Timmons Sheet Metal, Skyway Honda, and Bartnet IP.