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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 15, 2026 3:35 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 3:35 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing nearly six ounces of methamphetamine.
40-year-old Christopher Lyons was charged on Friday with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, authorities executed a search warrant at Lyons' residence on May 14. Authorities allegedly located various paraphernalia used for methamphetamine and 169 grams (5.96 ounces) of methamphetamine in a plastic bag.
Lyons will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.
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