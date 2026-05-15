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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 15, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 3:17 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Possession of CSAM
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing child pornography.
61-year-old Robert Neal was charged on Friday with possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Neal allegedly uploaded a GIF to 4Chan, an online-based bulletin board. The GIF was flagged by the site and reported to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) for possible CSAM.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Neal's residence and seized five devices. Neal was allegedly in possession of three videos containing CSAM.
Neal will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.
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