Posted: May 15, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 3:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing child pornography.

61-year-old Robert Neal was charged on Friday with possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Neal allegedly uploaded a GIF to 4Chan, an online-based bulletin board. The GIF was flagged by the site and reported to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) for possible CSAM.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Neal's residence and seized five devices. Neal was allegedly in possession of three videos containing CSAM.