Posted: May 15, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly leaving methamphetamine within the reach of a child.

35-year-old Dwight Cheeseman IV was charged with child neglect, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in Ochelata. Various paraphernalia was allegedly discovered inside the home and was seized during the search, including methamphetamine powder and crystal residue. Methamphetamine was allegedly located in the sleeping area of a 4-year-old child.

The WCSO says the child that lives at the residence has complete mobility of the home and can walk on their own.

Cheeseman IV has been previously convicted of aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in Washington County.