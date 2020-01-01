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Posted: May 14, 2026 9:44 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 9:44 AM
Cherokee Area Council Annual Golf Tournament
Tom Davis
The 2026 Cherokee Area Council Scouting Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 18, 2026 startint at 11:30 am. at the Boots Hollow Golf Course in Bartlesville.
Tiffany Cook and Summer Lamb said, "This annual four-person scramble benefits Scouts BSA in NE Oklahoma, featuring a shotgun start with lunch and raffle prizes." Tiffany said, "The 4-person scramble has no handicap restrictions."The highlights include lunch, raffle, and hole-in-one prizes.
Registration and sponsoship information can be found at https://mycouncil.cherokeebsa.org/
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