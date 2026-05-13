Posted: May 13, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 3:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

38-year-old Andrew Oleson was charged on Wednesday with aggravated DUI.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Oleson was pulled over for speeding and crossing left of center twice on May 12 at approximately 11 p.m. Authorities allegedly noticed multiple indicators that Oleson was under the influence of alcohol.

Oleson allegedly had a breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) of 0.17.