Posted: May 08, 2026 9:36 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 9:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the board will consider signing interlocal agreements with the city of Shidler, Barnsdall, Pawhuska, Wynona, Hominy, Burbank and Avant. That agreement would last through June 2027 and would be to assist with streets and other maintenance projects.

There will also be consideration to sign a similar interlocal agreement with Barnsdall and Pawhuska Public Schools. This agreement would last through June 2027 and be for projects that are benificial for both sides.

There will also be consideration to sign a contract with Secure Tech of Oklahoma, making them the alarm monitoring service for District Two.