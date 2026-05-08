Posted: May 08, 2026 9:30 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

The Cajun Spirit hits Bartlesville with Bayoufest to support our local Crime Stoppers on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Unity Square 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville. This free-entry event combines "red hot" crawfish with a mission to fund public safety through NE Oklahoma Crime Stoppers.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joseph Glenn with Crime Stoppers said, "The 2026 Bartlesville Bayoufest is a community celebration of Cajun culture." He added, " There will be live music with all-day performances to set the festive mood."

The "Kids Zone" will featue unique activities like the Kids Crawfish Derby along with classic festival fun with games, face painting, and more.

The Cornhole competition starts at 3 p.m.

Purchase Tickets at https://bartlesvillebayoufest.com/tickets Joseph said the main attraction is the massive Crawfish & Shrimp Boil. Attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets for Cajun Boats and drinks. Organizers are purchasing a set amount of crawfish; pre-purchasing guarantees a meal and offers a discount.

There will also be a Cajun Cook-Off with local chefs and enthusiasts competing for the title of best Louisiana cuisine. Local cooks are encouraged to sign up for the competition. Details at www.bartlesvillebayoufest.com