Posted: May 08, 2026 9:15 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda before them for Monday morning’s meeting, but most of the items are standard monthly reports from county departments.

In addition to the reports, the commissioners are expected to discuss an interlocal agreement between Tulsa County and Washington County for maintenance on the county line road shared by the two entities — Washington County Road 4100, also known as 186th Street North in Tulsa County.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss a payment for work completed on the Twin Bridge replacement project and submitting three additional bridges to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for possible construction work.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.