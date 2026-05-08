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Posted: May 08, 2026 7:19 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 7:19 AM
Allison O'Connell is the Grand Prize Winner in the Mom Moments Sweepstakes
Tom Davis
Congratulations to Allison O'Connell of Bartlesville for winning the Grand Prize in our Mom Moments Sweepstakes.
The Grand Prize includes a $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, dinner for Mom at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, a $50 gift certificate from Lavers Center of Aesthetics, sterling silver pipe hoop earrings from McCoy Jewelers, Kendra Scott earrings from Moxie on 2nd, a Bible for Mom from Glorious Connections, a $75 gift card from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, two tickets to a concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa, a one-night hotel stay, and $50 in food at Osage Casino Hotel.
Allison shared her Mom Moment:
"Most people define strength as the ability to keep going, but I saw my mother define it as the ability to give everything away for the sake of someone else.
During the isolation of COVID-19, while I was navigating school, my sister was battling cancer and eventually entered hospice care. In those darkest moments, my mother became a light that never flickered. We didn’t have much, but she used everything we had to buy my sister a car, choosing my sister’s independence over the honeymoon she and my stepfather had planned.
She didn’t just open our door; she rearranged her entire life, even securing a house in town to ensure my sister and her fiancé were comfortable. From the daily sacrifices of caregiving to the months she spent planning a breathtaking celebration of life, she gave my sister the very best while asking for nothing in return.
I constantly find myself looking at her and thinking that I want to live just like her — with that same radical selflessness and unwavering grace. I want to be the kind of person who sees a need and meets it without hesitation, just as she does.
At the same time, I know her level of devotion is rare and difficult to match. While I strive every day to mirror her heart and strength, I realize she has set a standard of love that is as intimidating as it is inspiring. She isn’t just my mother; she is the blueprint for the person I hope to become. I truly believe she deserves this recognition for the incredible woman she is."
Thank you for participating in the Mom Moments Sweepstakes.
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