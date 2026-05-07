Posted: May 07, 2026 7:24 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 7:27 PM

Tom Davis

Hundreds gathered Thursday evening at Lee Lake in Bartlesville for the official opening ceremony of “The Wall That Heals,” a 141-panel replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Bartlesville Mayor Jim Curd told attendees the community was fortunate to host the exhibit and reminded those in attendance that many local soldiers are memorialized on the wall.

Sean Smith, representing the Phillips 66 Veterans Employee Network, said Bartlesville was selected as one of only 31 host sites nationwide from more than 150 applicants. He also share a personal about his father who fought in Vietnam.

The Bartlesville Jazz Choir performed “America the Beautiful” during the ceremony.

The Cherokee Nation Honor Gurad presente the colors.

A special tribute was also presented by the Nurse’s Honor Guard from Broken Arrow, who displayed photos of nurses from the area who died during the Vietnam War and placed white roses in their memory.

The ceremony concluded with a VFW 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

“The Wall That Heals” will remain open 24 hours a day through May 10, offering veterans, families and visitors a quiet place for reflection and healing at any hour.

The trailer used to transport the exhibit also serves as a mobile education center featuring maps, artifacts and digital displays about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Organizers are still seeking volunteers through Sunday to assist with parking, helping visitors locate names on the wall and staffing the information tent. More information is available at thewallthathealsbartlesville2026.org