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Nowata County News

Posted: May 07, 2026 3:38 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 3:38 PM

NCSO Accepting Applications for Two Openings

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Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is accepting applications for dispatchers and detention officers.
 
Requirements for each position include light computer skills, the applicant must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or an equivalent and must be able to pass a background check.
 
The NCSO says interested applicants should contact the office at 918-273-2287.
 
 


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