Posted: May 07, 2026 1:45 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 1:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville police assisted in an investigation resulting in a Mexican national being charged in federal court with kidnapping a child and witness tampering.

44-year-old Simon Martinez Gonzalez is charged in a second superseding indictment with kidnapping a minor child in December 2024. He is also accused of using physical force against a victim in an effort to prevent communication with law enforcement authorities.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartlesville Police Department.