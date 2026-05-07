Posted: May 07, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 1:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Friday, May 22, is the deadline to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 16 primary election, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House announced.

House says U.S. citizens who are Oklahoma residents and at least 17½ years old may apply for voter registration, though individuals must be 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the Washington County Election Board or postmarked by midnight May 22. Applications submitted or postmarked after the deadline will be processed after the June 16 election. Applications may also be submitted by the deadline at motor vehicle agencies that serve as official voter registration agencies.

Applicants will receive written notification once their registration has been processed. Approved applicants will receive a voter identification card by mail, while others may receive a letter explaining why their application could not be approved.

House says applicants who do not receive a response within seven days of submitting an application should contact the county election board office.

Election officials reminded residents that voter registration applications must be approved by the county election board secretary before a person is eligible to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from another county or state must complete a new voter registration application to update their registration.

New voters may register online through the Oklahoma Voter Portal using a current Oklahoma driver license or state identification card.

Paper voter registration applications may be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website or obtained from the county election board office.

Applications are also available at most tag agencies, post offices and public libraries.

Voters who have moved within Washington County may update their address online through the Oklahoma Voter Portal or by submitting a paper voter registration application.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.