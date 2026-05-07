Posted: May 07, 2026 11:27 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

A victim has alerted the Skiatook Police Department that two male suspects, believed to be driving a white truck, has stolen multiple items near the intersection of Highway 75 and State Highway 20.

It is believed that the alleged theft occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 30. A stolen blue truck has been located, but a 2005 John Deere tractor, car hauler trailer and DeWalt tool box are among several other items still missing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.