Posted: May 07, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 10:07 AM

Chase Almy

Governor Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 985 into law, creating the Oklahoma Local Food for Schools Program, a new initiative championed by Kristen Thompson that aims to connect public schools with Oklahoma farmers, ranchers and food producers. The program directs the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to coordinate partnerships that bring more locally grown food into school cafeterias. In theory, that means fresher produce, stronger supply chains and fewer mystery vegetables that look like they lost a fight in a freezer burn contest sometime during the Obama administration.

Thompson praised the measure as a win for both students and local agriculture, saying it creates new market opportunities for Oklahoma producers while improving access to nutritious meals. The program comes after ongoing discussions between educators, agriculture leaders and food suppliers about increasing locally sourced products in schools. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with the idea of Oklahoma tax dollars supporting Oklahoma farmers instead of shipping cafeteria apples in from three time zones away.