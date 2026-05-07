Posted: May 07, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrated the previous fundraising year Thursday morning and recognized community organizations and individuals who helped the organization achieve that goal.

In 2025, BRUW raised nearly $2.5 million in donations to assist 13 partner agencies in Washington and Nowata counties.

During the annual meeting Thursday in the Lyon Gallery at The Center in Bartlesville, officials and board members recognized several community partners and spotlighted 16 programs that received RISE Grants.

Groundbreaker Award

ConocoPhillips

Cornerstone Award

Phillips 66

Pillar Award

QuikTrip

Foundation Award

Truity Credit Union

Arvest Bank

Ignite Award

ChevronPhillips

Spark Award

Oklahoma Natural Gas

Blue Sky Bio

United is the Way Award

Bartlesville Public Schools

RISE Grants

Bartlesville Art Association

Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville

Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Kansas

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma

Cherokee Area Council Scouting America

City Compassion

CONCERN

George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

Lenape Native American Foundation

Nehemiah Community Development Corporation

Pawhuska Ministerial Alliance

Ray of Hope Advocacy Center

Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center

Young Scholars of Bartlesville

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma