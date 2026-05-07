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Posted: May 07, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 10:05 AM
Bartlesville Regional United Way Holds Annual Meeting, Awards Ceremony
Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrated the previous fundraising year Thursday morning and recognized community organizations and individuals who helped the organization achieve that goal.
In 2025, BRUW raised nearly $2.5 million in donations to assist 13 partner agencies in Washington and Nowata counties.
During the annual meeting Thursday in the Lyon Gallery at The Center in Bartlesville, officials and board members recognized several community partners and spotlighted 16 programs that received RISE Grants.
Groundbreaker Award
ConocoPhillips
Cornerstone Award
Phillips 66
Pillar Award
QuikTrip
Foundation Award
Truity Credit Union
Arvest Bank
Ignite Award
ChevronPhillips
Spark Award
Oklahoma Natural Gas
Blue Sky Bio
United is the Way Award
Bartlesville Public Schools
RISE Grants
Bartlesville Art Association
Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville
Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Kansas
CASA of Northeast Oklahoma
Cherokee Area Council Scouting America
City Compassion
CONCERN
George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
Lenape Native American Foundation
Nehemiah Community Development Corporation
Pawhuska Ministerial Alliance
Ray of Hope Advocacy Center
Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center
Young Scholars of Bartlesville
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma
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