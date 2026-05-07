Posted: May 07, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank is partnering with Pop’s Daylight Donuts for a special fundraiser on Monday, May 11 from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A portion of all proceeds from the morning sales at Pop’s Daylight Donuts will be donated to Arvest Million Meals, directly supporting Mary Martha Outreach. Pop’s is located at 4107 Nowata Rd., in Bartlesville.

In addition, Mary Martha Outreach will receive all monetary donations made at any Arvest location in Bartlesville and Dewey through May 31. Branches are hosting weekly fundraising events. Donations may also be made online at https://www.arvest.com/millionmeals.

Mary Martha Outreach provides food, clothing, and crisis aid to the people who need them most in Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma. For more information, please visit https://cceok.org/marymarthaoutreach.

“The Arvest Million Meals campaign helps provide critical support to our local individuals and families who struggle to put food on the table,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “We are proud of what we’re able to accomplish when we come together as a community to help make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.”