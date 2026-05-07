Posted: May 07, 2026 9:31 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 9:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Buffalo Roam Studios, in partnership with OSU-Tulsa, will host a one-day workshop aimed at introducing participants to careers in the film industry later this month.

The “Intro to the Film Industry” workshop is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buffalo Roam Studios in Bartlesville.

Organizers said the event is designed for people interested in entering the film industry and will focus on practical instruction about how film sets operate, common crew roles and ways to begin working in the field locally.

The workshop will feature presentations and instruction from Zach Litwack, Dylan Brodie and Stephen Hanan.

Attendees will receive hands-on exposure to production environments, educational materials and opportunities to connect with working film professionals. Organizers said the program is intended for beginners and individuals transitioning into the industry.

The cost to attend is $225 and includes instruction, hands-on learning opportunities, lunch and a printed seminar packet with industry reference materials and resources.

The workshop will take place at Buffalo Roam Studios, 520 S. Osage Ave. Registration is required, and space is limited.

For more information or to register, contact Kassie Gann, chief of staff for Buffalo Roam Studios, at 918-219-2525 or kassie@broam.com