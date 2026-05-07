Posted: May 07, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the 28th Annual The Good, The Bad, and The Barbecue charity event benefiting Elder Care on Saturday, May 9, 2026, hosted by Robert Hughes and family at the Hughes Ranch.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care Executive Director Christina Bishop said that there are just a few tickets remaining for those who don't want to miss an unforgettable evening filled with mouthwatering barbecue, lively dancing, and the excitement of both silent and live auctions.

You are urged to come ready to bid, dance, and celebrate under the open sky. For more information, contact Michael Colaw, Development Director, at (918) 336-8500 or mcolaw@abouteldercare.org

Elder Care’s mission is to ensure that aging adults live happy, healthy independent lives. Elder Care is a non-profit organization designed to be the central coordinator of services for aging adults and their families. Their team is here to help you live a healthy, happy, & independent life.